Letter: History of socialism vs. capitalism

Editor:
In response to Mr. Stack’s letter of Sept 19th.
Any economic, political or social system that includes humans in it will always be imperfect.
All humans always being imperfect.
That said, history clearly demonstrates that the only thing socialism has ever produced in abundance would be dead people.
Conversely, Capitalism has produced more wealth for more people than any economic system ever devised by the mind of man.
That is not an opinion, that is an incontrovertible,demonstrable and undeniable historical fact.
Full Stop. Period.
Robert Foreman
Camp Verde
