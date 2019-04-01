Anthony Mazzella performs concert of original music at Fisher Theatre April 11

Professional recording artist and concert guitarist Anthony Mazzella will be performing a concert of his original music at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature music from Mazzella’s solo CDs Ritual, Heavenly Guitar, Unity and Electric Fingerstyle Guitar.

Billboard Magazine describes Mazzella as “the new generation of guitar hero” and Guitar One magazine voted him “one of the top ten guitarists in the country”. He has released six CDs.

Mazzella began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in most every live music club in Manhattan including: The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Cafe Wah, Birdland etc. He then landed a headlining spot at the Blue Note NYC just one year after street performing in front of it and spent the following years touring colleges and universities all over the United States.

He then went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk.

Mazzella has opened for headlining artists, James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores, The Black Keys and others. His original music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll.

He also plays a one-of-a-kind 10-string guitar that he designed and was built by his father. On this unique instrument, Mazzella displays his abilities in fingering bass lines and chords with his left hand while simultaneously playing melodies on the fret board with his right.

Mazzella’s influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Van Halen, Andres Segovia and countless others. In the 1990s, Anthony shared his musical insights by teaching at Knopf Music (where he once took guitar lessons), as a private instructor, and at the Long Island School for Music and Arts.

Anthony was also one of the few chosen understudies of world-renowned guitar master Stanley Jordan.