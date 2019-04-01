Asian paper art demonstration at Lanning in Sedona

The exciting spring art season continues at Lanning with the opening of an exhibition that offers a special demonstration by internationally exhibited paper artists, Jeong and Choon Yun.

On 1st Friday, April 5th, the Sedona art gallery offers an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. that features the husband and wife artists who showcase their skills for onlookers throughout the evening. Many new works from the gifted pair will be unveiled.

The Yuns, each a highly recognized artist in their South Korea homeland, have joined their considerable talents and experience to produce works that convey unique and powerful artistic expressions. In an inspired amalgam of ancient Asian papermaking techniques - techniques that trace back close to 2,000 years - and modern Western abstraction, the Yuns make their own singular artistic mark.

For the Yuns, who grew up surrounded by plants, dirt, trees, wind, insects, wild flowers, and mountains, these elements are only memories, their hometowns having been supplanted by modern developments. Working with the literal organic materials of their childhood holds powerful meaning for them as artists.



Jeong and Choon Yun have been exhibited internationally for years, in not only South Korea but also in France, Malaysia, New York, Japan, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and more.

The exhibition runs through April 21.

For additional information and photos, see Facebook.com/LanningGallerySedona or follow Instagram.com/LanningGallery. 928-282-6865, lanninggallery.com. Located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona.