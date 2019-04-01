Experience spring through Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries

Spring is official. Celebrate this Spring by visiting Sedona galleries during the 1st Friday in the Galleries event taking place on April 5, from 5-8 p.m. Artists will be in attendance at the galleries speaking about their work and inspirations. Guests will enjoy refreshments, music, poetry and great conversation with the gallery staff and artists themselves. This event is free and open to the public.

At the Gallery of Modern Masters located in Hillside, explore the works of artist R. John Ichter. Pastels and spring meld together as Ichter’s work emphasizes nature through brilliant colors. Ichter also will be sharing landscape pastels on suede, with colors that convey his passion for nature.

While at Hillside Sedona, stop into the seasoned and well-known James Ratliff Gallery. Seek out the work of artist Judy Chaote -- full of the brilliant colors reminiscent of Easter or Spring. Utilizing the unique palette of the Southwest’s high desert color scheme is what Chaote does best. Contrast, hard edges and bold colors are what makes her pieces so incredibly memorable.

Next, take the short jaunt to West Sedona, and experience The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa for You. The gallery is located at 30 Kayenta Ct, Sedona, Arizona and the spa owners have curated beautiful works of art that are only on display by appointment or during 1st Friday in the Galleries events. From sculpture, to paintings and watercolor, you won’t be disappointed by the array of fine art this gallery has to offer.

Also in West Sedona, ALT Gallery will knock your Spring socks off with a stock of vintage vinyl like you’ve never seen before. Explore estate art, vintage cameras and sculptures to deck-out any Southwest home or office.

Renee Taylor Gallery, located within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village is a must-stop location. Enjoy the spring night air whilst strolling through Tlaquepaque, and browse unique, one-of-a-kind inlaid knives, gorgeous gemstone jewelry and the contemporary sculptures and paintings RTG is known for.

Around the corner and still within Tlaquepaque, climb the stairs to Mountain Trails Gallery. With spring comes newborn babies of all shapes and size, and sculptor Lisa Danielle will be exhibiting her work, “The Puppy Wrangler”, now in bronze. Her work is sure to melt your heart.

Next to Tlaquepaque swing into Hozho, where you will find the acclaimed Turquoise Tortoise Gallery. Take part in the ‘Dolores Purdy: Brilliant Ledgers’ reception, where Purdy exhibits bright colors and contemporary style within her ledger paintings. Purdy has been featured at the Heard Museum Indian Fair and Market, the White House and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Near uptown, at the “Y”, don’t forget to stroll into the colorful Goldenstein Gallery. Nature artist Jourdan Dern will be featuring her detailed paintings of native birds and animals. Dern works with acrylic on clay board, and the feeling of spring and life pops with each piece.

For more information on Sedona Gallery Association and the 1st Friday in the Galleries event in Sedona, visit SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.