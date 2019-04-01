James Ratliff Galley presents exhibition by Colorado artist Lelija Roy

James Ratliff Gallery has announced the April exhibit of Colorado artist Lelija Roy’s most recent paintings in a show titled BEYOND.

The opening reception will be Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m., at James Ratliff Gallery, Hillside Sedona. Ms. Roy will present a short talk regarding her latest artwork at 6 p.m.

According to Lelija, “These paintings are not about the aspen trees -- rather I want to draw you BEYOND into the interconnected world that makes life as tree possible. A world that combines the essential water, air, and rock to create the life on this planet. The magic that makes possible:

• “following a path along a river through ever-changing wilderness

• “witnessing the fading sunset reflected in a calm lake

• “standing in the middle of a dense aspen grove knowing it extends deep into the valley as well as climbing up the mountains above

• “simultaneously embracing a centenarian aspen and a new sprout.”

Ms. Roy explains, “As a landscape artist, I view my role as that of an ECO-seductress. I very deliberately put you, the viewer, into the wild lands ... places without buildings or others ... many times without a name on the map. At the same time, I tempt you to continue BEYOND. I hope you enter the worlds of my paintings and fall in love. And because you are in love, you will be driven to protect the unique beauty of this earth.”

According to Lelija, “I follow in the steps and spirits of the artists and photographers who, centuries ago, ventured into the west -- the wild unknown and as yet unseen lands. The images they captured incited the imagination of this young nation and led to the creation of our national and state park systems. Without this exposure through art, these unique treasures may have disappeared.”

Roy’s series of acrylic, mixed media, layered paintings explores the nuances of light from twilight to midnight to blazing noon day sun. Each painting is built on numerous layers of textures and colors. She terra forms her paintings -- starting with earth and sky then growing trees and plants that reach for the light!

Roy’s home and studio is in Denver, Colorado. Frequent hikes into the western wilderness and canyon lands fuels her inspiration and dedication to the wild places.

Jim and Pat Ratliff welcome you to meet Lelija Roy on Friday, April 5, between 5-8 p.m. And learn more about how Lelija Roy mixes inspiration with paint to create her exquisite layered paintings.