Llory McDonald & Combo Deluxe to rock Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, April 6, Main Stage welcomes back Llory McDonald & Combo Deluxe. Band members Llory McDonald, Darryl Icard and Steve Botterweg combine covers and original songs to bring a unique flavor to their shows.



It is nearly impossible to stay seated when Llory and the boys start rockin’ the house. Known throughout the state as one of Arizona’s best bands, this is a not to be missed show. Show starts at 9 pm. This is a 21+ event and there is no cover.

Friday, April 5, Main Stage presents our weekly dance party with a revolving group of incredible local DJs. This week, DJ Jes takes over the First Friday gig from DJ ill.Ego this week. Attendees can always expect a great mix of Hip Hop, Old School, Top 40, Bass and Latin on a packed dance floor. DJ Jes will start playing at 9:00pm and go until the end of the night at 2:00am. These Friday night parties are always a good time and the only place in town to be. There is no cover for this 21+ event.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30pm then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8:00pm. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30pm and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8:00pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7:00pm. Thursday nights starting at 7:00pm is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.