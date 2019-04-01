Fingerstyle guitar master Rick Cyge shares favorite music from the Woodstock Generation at Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Recently voted “Sedona’s Best Musician” in KUDOS Reader’s Choice Awards, he will perform exciting fingerstyle guitar arrangements of music from the iconic era of the ’60s and ’70s. The evening promises an uplifting and nostalgic journey into shared musical memories of the past The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Respected and admired by peers and fans for his playing finesse and prowess, Cyge is known as a composer and arranger for his subtle and intricate approach to coaxing what often sounds like more than one guitar out of his instrument.

With his vast repertoire of songs from the iconic Woodstock era, Cyge comments, “The hardest part of putting this concert set together is deciding which gems to include. Re-experience this much-revered music.

Cyge’s love affair with the acoustic guitar began about 50 years ago when, barely old enough to handle a guitar, he first heard the likes of ‘Peter, Paul & Mary’ and the ‘Kingston Trio’. That was enough to get his attention and fire his imagination.

He comments, “Then, when I first heard The Beatles when I was only 13, my world was forever changed. I thought, ‘That’s what I want to do!’”

Although his focus over the past 25 years has been instrumental music, both as a soloist and in his guitar/flute duo with his wife, Lynn Trombetta, as Meadowlark, his roots run deep in folk and acoustic music from his days in the vibrant Boston music scene of the 1980s.

In Sedona, Cyge has established himself as a popular and respected instrumental fingerstyle guitarist with a large variety of Baby Boomer classic songs uniquely arranged for solo guitar.

Cyge has 12 CDs to his credit, most with Meadowlark, in addition to numerous projects as a sideman in the studio for various artists. In the last few years, Cyge has recorded and released two self-produced solo fingerstyle guitar CDs, “GUITARtistry” and “GUITARtistry 2” featuring his guitar artistry through his arrangements of what he refers to as “Baby Boomer Classics” with a few original compositions included.

Cyge’s most recent release is an entire CD of his own arrangements of 35 songs of The Beatles. “Making that album was a truly magical experience as I devoted my undivided attention to polishing and refining my versions of many of my favorite Beatles songs. I felt like a kid in a candy store; so much extraordinary music to choose from.”

This concert will be a glimpse into Cyge’s passion for the music of the Woodstock era. His CDs will be available at the event. Visit www.rickcyge.com for additional information.

Cyge will perform “Rick Picks The Woodstock Generation” at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre is an intimate space and can sell out quickly. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

For more information, please call 928-282-1177 or order online at https://sedonafilmfestival.org/.

You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.