Sedona Arts Center presents ‘Embrace the Struggle’ with bronze sculptor Chris Navarro

Sedona Arts Center will host a free talk and digital presentation by Sedona bronze sculptor and artist Chris Navarro April 13, 3-4:30 p.m.

Sedona Arts Center is located at 15 Art Barn Road in Sedona.

“Embrace the Struggle” is an inspirational presentation by National award-winning artist Chris Navarro, one of Arizona›s finest and most prolific sculptors currently being honored with an exhibition at the Phippen Museum in Prescott through April 21st.

His talk and digital presentation will bring to light how personal and artistic struggles are part of the process of creativity. His talk will be about his career and challenges from bull rider to professional bronze artist.

Navarro states he hopes to inspire people, with his artwork and story. ‘’We need to look at struggles and challenges as opportunities that help us grow and become stronger. With the lessons and struggle of life, we gain wisdom and experience growth. It is in the struggle where your strength is built and your character is forged and we become the person we are today!’’

Artist Chris Navarro is owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden located in Tlaquepaque Sedona since 2000. Navarro has been sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large public sculptures including over 34 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country.

Recent monumental sculptures include a 16-foot-tall Bronze of the famous bucking horse “Steamboat” for the University of Wyoming and ‘’The Messenger’’ for the historical Alamo Mission in San Antonio.

His work is included in 12 museum collections and he is the author of three books Chasing the Wind, Embrace the Struggle and Dareto Dream Big. He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, WY. He received the 2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and in 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College.

Chris, a former bull and bronc rider, still competes in team roping. Chris says “Family, horses, rodeo and art have been the driving passions of his life. I love what I do for a living and hope others can see that through the work I have created. When you love what you are doing the real reward is in the experience of doing it. One of the great things in working with bronze it is such a strong, durable, and permanent medium. Everyone wants to live on in their work. Knowing my work will be standing in the sun long after I’m gone for future generations to experience and enjoy is extremely rewarding. In the end it is not about how many years you lived in this world, but what you leave behind that truly matters.”

For more information, call Sedona Arts Center (928) 282-3809 or Chris Navarro (307)-259-7305.