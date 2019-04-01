Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Apollo 11’ premiere April 5-10

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Apollo 11” April 5-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From director Todd Douglas Miller (“Dinosaur 13”) comes a cinematic event fifty years in the making. Crafted from a newly discovered trove of 65mm footage, and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, “Apollo 11” takes us straight to the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission — the one that first put men on the moon and forever made Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin into household names.

Immersed in the perspectives of the astronauts, the team in Mission Control, and the millions of spectators on the ground, we vividly experience those momentous days and hours in 1969 when humankind took a giant leap into the future.

Miller and team were working closely with NASA and the National Archives (NARA) to locate all existing Apollo 11 footage when NARA staff members made a startling discovery that changed the course of the project: an unprocessed collection of 65mm large format footage, never before seen by the public, containing stunning shots of the launch, the inside of Mission Control, and recovery and post-mission activities.

The footage was so pristine and the find so significant that the project evolved beyond filmmaking into one of film curation and historic preservation.

The other unexpected find was a massive cache of audio recordings — more than 11,000 hours — made by two custom recorders which captured individual tracks from 60 key mission personnel throughout every moment of the mission.

Apollo 11 film team members created code to restore the audio and make it searchable, then began the multi-year process of listening to and documenting the recordings, an effort that yielded remarkable new insights into key events of the mission as well as surprising moments of humor and camaraderie.

“Apollo 11” captures the enormity of the event by giving audiences of all ages the direct experience of being there. When John F. Kennedy pledged in 1962 to put Americans on the moon by the end of the decade, he described it as a bold act of faith and vision. “Apollo 11” bears witness to the culmination of that pledge, when America and the world came together in an extraordinary act of unity and resolve, to achieve one of the greatest and most complex feats in human history.

“Apollo 11” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 5-10. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, April 5, 7 and 8; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10.

