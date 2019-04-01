Spring escape to Jerome for all things art

The monthly tradition of Jerome First Saturday Art Walk has taken root and will blossom once again this spring with new artists and studios as well as Jerome’s exciting and well-known galleries.

Stroll the mountain town on April 6 from 5-8 p.m. or take the free shuttle for an evening of art, live music, food and delightful conversation. Spend the day, have a meal in town and maybe even stay the night at one of Jerome’s delightful accommodations.

Cody DeLong: Cody has been busy working on some larger canvases this month, stop in and see whats new. Visit Cody at 300 Hull Ave., between the visitor’s center and spook hall. www.CodyDeLong.com.

Please join Zen Mountain Gallery for April Art Walk with local artist Luna Patterson as the featured artist. Fine art ceramicist Luna Patterson is known for the beauty of her hand-built forms and remarkable color achieved through pit firing. Her colors are suggestive of the Arizona desert and local red rocks. With her art she manipulates the fire to leave color patterns and impressions on the vessels which become her canvas. The creative process is for her peaceful and Zen-like.

Join Puscifer the Store and Four Eight Wineworks, Arizona’s only wine cooperative, at 6 p.m. April 6 during the Jerome Art Walk. There will be a special preview of the new Band of Skulls album, Love is All You Love - a full week before its national release. Listen to the full album, enjoy some free snacks, and check out our Arizona wine, craft beer and house-made gelato. 140 Main Street in Jerome.

Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery: The art of contemporary batik and mixed media collage works are featured at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in a presentation entitled, “One Artist’s Journey.” Marjorie Claus describes in words and pictures how an overland trip to Nepal in the 1970’s and a seven-year period of living and working in Indonesia and Singapore from 1974-1982 influenced her life and her art.

There will be a reception for the artist during Jerome’s First Saturday art walk on April 6 from 5-8 p.m. at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 502 Main Street, Jerome. Refreshments will be served. The show runs through May 29. 928-639-4276.

Pura Vida Gallery is honored to offer American handcrafts from over 120 artists working in organic forms and exciting colors in ceramics, jewelry, art to wear, garden art, and blown glass that all convey the true essence of the artist that created each one-of-a-kind piece. Website: puravidagalleryjerome.com/

Firefly Gallery is always a must see stop during Art Walk. Firefly was created from love and appreciation for the outdoors, nature, changing seasons and gardening, with the idea to bring a touch of the outside indoors. They have both functional and decorative items for your home, outdoor living space and garden. Website: fireflyjerome.com