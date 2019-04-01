Yavapai County supervisors to select replacement for Stringer

Sunday, March 31, 2019 the elected Yavapai County Republican Precinct Committeemen from Legislative District 1 met to discuss and then vote on a selection of three nominees to submit to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.



There were eleven individuals nominated from Precinct Committeemen at Sunday’s meeting. They were, Debbie McClane, Jodi Rooney, Steve Pierce, Ken Bennett, Lucy Mason, Steve Sensmeier, Jim Dutton, Jeff Wasowicz, Chris Kuknyo, Ray Everett, and Alex Harris.



At the conclusion of the meeting the following three names were sent for consideration to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors: Steve Pierce, Steven Sensmeier, and Ken Bennett.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019 the board will vote to appoint a State Representative to Legislative District 1 from the three nominees submitted, pursuant to A.R.S §41-1202, to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of State Representative David Stinger.



The meeting will begin at 9:00 AM, Wednesday April 3, 2019, and be held in the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting room located at 1015 Fair St. Prescott. The meeting can be viewed online by going to www.yavapai.us/meetings/video-list

The regularly scheduled Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting will begin once the special meeting has concluded.