COTTONWOOD – Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

Mingus Union’s theater troupe – A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians – is going back to 1899 when Brooklyn newsboys went on strike until two prominent newspapers offered full buy-backs of papers the newsies couldn’t sell.

Says Mingus Union Theater Director James Ball, Disney’s Newsies: The Musical “leaps onto the stage with soul stirring music, amazing heart, and stunning choreography.”

Peddling papers a penny apiece, young teenagers orphaned and poor fight newspaper publishers William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer for fair compensation – until the newsies realize that they’re representing all of the nation’s children who work in unfair and unsafe conditions.

Mingus Union senior Alex Lloyd leads the show’s band of Newsies, as he plays the role of Jack Kelly.

Senior Joanna Westling, plays Katherine, and senior Preston Chalmers plays Davey.

The Mingus Union cast includes Jayce Caron as Les, Noah Detwiler as Race, Mikayla Gaydon as Medda Larkin, Liam McLean as Crutchie, and Aiden Skoch as Joseph Pulitzer.

Ball is the director of Disney’s Newsies: The Musical, with Ashly Lawler as assistant director.

Carla Renard is in charge of original choreography, with additional choreography by Angelica Alcala, and fight choreography by Stephen Renard.

Scenic designer is Jeff Neugebauer, and costume designer is Lydia Collins.

Disney’s Newsies: The Musical show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7; 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/events/atort, by calling the box office at 928-649-4466 or by stopping by the Mingus Union High School bookstore at 1801 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $8 for students and children. All tickets are $3 more at the door.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets in person can visit the Mingus Union bookstore on any school day from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The bookstore is located in the school’s cafeteria.

For more information, visit mingusperformingarts.

Meet the Disney Newsies cast

Alex Lloyd, as Jack Kelly

No stranger to the ATORT stage, “Alex is a senior this year and has really knocked this roll out of the park He completely fits the character and has worked countless hours a day mastering his dancing, singing, and dialogue so that he may fully become this character on stage.

“Jack is an extremely vocally challenging role, especially for a voice that hasn’t been fully developed yet, but Alex pushed through and now makes it look almost effortless. His dedication and perseverance made him the perfect choice for Jack Kelly.”

Joanna Westling, as Katherine

Katherine “has been a part of the ATORT troupe since she was involved in the eighth grade shadow week for Thoroughly Modern Millie and has been a member of the society ever since.

“She has been involved with every single show since her freshman year and always gave her 100 percent and then some no matter what role she was. Joanna was the perfect choice to bring our rendition of Katherine to life on stage because of her natural charisma and spunkiness that one must have in order to play that character of Katherine Plumber.”

Preston Chalmers, as Davey

“Preston was the lead in our musical last year and is back again, singing, dancing, and acting into the hearts of our audiences. He brings to Davey the arc of a young man struggling to balance family, work, and school and make him seem so lifelike, it’s truly remarkable.

“Davey is the brains behind the strike and entire operation and Preston brings the confidence of a seasoned veteran, with the charm and wit this role needs.

Noah Detwiler, as Race

A senior at Mingus Union High School, Noah “has been involved with the ATORT program since his beginnings in Fiddler on the Roof.

“Don’t let his laid back behavior fool you though because whenever he is on stage you cannot help but watch him. He is a true acting genius that creates plots and characters far more vivid than this director can imagine. He always commands the stage and enhances any scene he is in.”

Liam McLean, as Crutchie

“Liam is a sophomore this year and brings Crutchie to life on our stage. With the perfect combination of vulnerability and strength, Liam brings the tenderness that a young kid, crippled with polio, must have experiences in the late 1890s.”

Mikayla Gaydon, as Medda Larkin

As a sophomore, Mikayla has a belting voice that will take our audience by storm. Medda is the vaudeville performing in Newsies and owns the theatre. With a natural sass that this character needs, she blends charisma and compassion into the role.”

Jayce Caron as Les

“Jayce is 10 years old “and joins us from American Heritage Academy. He was the first in our cast to get all of his lines down. Instead of being scared of the high school kids and the complicated dances, he was so eager to learn all of the dances and has done so remarkably. He almost steals the show and at such a young age, too.”

Aiden Skoch, as Joseph Pulitzer

“While Aiden is one of the nicest students I have ever met, our audiences will be completely fooled. As the villain in our plot, his performance strikes fear into the other actors and defiantly into our audiences.

“Pulitzer’s plot against the Newsies is delivered in a way that you love to hate him, yet can understand where Pulitzer is coming from. It’s a lot for a high school actor to perform, but he does so in amazing way.”

Vanessa Alcala, as Fitch

“As a lead dancer in our show, Vanessa has helped our cast reach their fullest dance potential. She moves with such effortless beauty that has really inspired others to take the study of dance more seriously.”

--James Ball