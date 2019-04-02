‘No need’ for connector road, Eberhard says

CAMP VERDE – On March 20, the Camp Verde council promised Middle Verde residents an opportunity to explain why they do not support a proposed two-lane roadway and bridge across the Verde River to connect Cornville Road and SR 260 between I-17 and SR 89A.

The project, known as Verde Connect, has been met with opposition from two groups: Verde Disconnect, and Save the Middle Verde.

On April 17, Verde Disconnect is scheduled to present its views to council.

Wednesday, Eric Eberhard will “argue on a financial basis why [the project] is bad for Camp Verde,” as he represents the Save the Middle Verde group.

In 1999, Eberhard was on the Camp Verde council that approved plans by Arizona Department of Transportation to extend SR 260 east from Finnie Flat Road to Main Street.

The result of the bypass, Eberhard states in his written presentation to council, is “boarded up buildings, minimal occupancy, a half-empty mall and rental prices half of what they were in 1992.”

“We bypassed our Main Street and Finnie Flat and watched that area slowly die,” Eberhard states. “Historically, any place that is bypassed dies.”

According to Eberhard, Camp Verde has “one area left for commercial.” The 260 corridor.

“There is no need for this road,” Eberhard states. “Only harm and expense. Expense we will have to shoulder with smaller revenue as business and residents flee to other areas.”

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will hold its regular meeting in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

At 5 p.m., council will hold a special executive session to solicit legal advice with water rights attorney Steve Wene about water and water rights issues, as well as to consider its position on negotiations pertaining to a possible purchase of the Camp Verde Water System.

According to Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin, there will be “no formal approval of anything” when council returns from executive session.

Both agendas are available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2019-town-council.

