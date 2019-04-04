5% raises for Beaver Creek teachers?

RIMROCK – Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board could approve 5% raises for its certified personnel – teachers.

Stan Goligoski, executive director with the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, will also discuss teacher wages. According to a draft agenda for the board’s April 8 meeting, Goligoski will also look at trends in offering low-cost housing for staff members on site.

The Beaver Creek School Board could also approve the school’s 2019-2020 calendar.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will begin its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in the district’s governing board room.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the Jan. 14 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. work study session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.