Camp Verde Business Alliance elects new board

CAMP VERDE – Monday, the Camp Verde Business Alliance elected its 2019 board of directors.

Of the board’s seven members, one returns from the 2018 governing body.

Sheri Hauser, a Camp Verde resident for the past three years, has helped maintain the alliance’s social media outlet and designed its educational flyers.

Owner of Glorybound Publishing, Hauser has also “developed the alliance’s education an arm by providing opportunity for local business members to share as well as bringing in experts for specific subjects.”

Outgoing Camp Verde Business Alliance President B.J. Davis said Wednesday that he’s “enthused” by the selection of the 2019 board members.

“I was so enthused, I almost rejoined,” said Davis, a member of the alliance’s board since its creation in 2016.

“All were so passionate, they all want to see Camp Verde succeed, and they all want to create opportunities for the businesses and to retain the community’s western roots. The seven will do a great job. They’ve got some great ideas on how to help big and small businesses.”

Joining Hauser on the business alliance’s 2019 board of directors are Amy Finley, Bill Jump, Timothy Remick, John Smoley, Jill Valdez and Shannon Wolfe.

According to Camp Verde Business Alliance bylaws, new board members are elected each year.

One of the biggest responsibilities in 2019 for the alliance’s board of directors is the expected transition into the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, as the alliance acquired ownership of the chamber name late last year.

“We’ve always endeavored to be like a chamber,” Hauser said. “Now with the name, it’s like ‘let’s become the chamber.’”

The Camp Verde Business Alliance board of directors holds its regular meeting at 6 p.m. the last Monday of each month at the Camp Verde Community Library.

But the board will also hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 15 to appoint officers for 2019.