Obituary: David Paul Davison, Jr. 1959-2019

David Paul Davison, Jr., 59, of Black Canyon City, Arizona, passed away on March 28, 2019. He was born on Oct. 3, 1959, in Hawthorn, California, but spent most of his days in Arizona.



David was a jack of all trades who worked hard as a ranch hand, fur trapper, wood cutter, flint knapper, boot polisher and carnie.

As a highly talented equipment operator David rose to the rank of superintendent over a large construction company where he captured the hearts of his crew.

Everyone from the CEOs to the men digging the trenches respected him as a man who was firm but fair.

His own life experiences led him to give many men who were not considered fit for this line of work a second chance.

Under his training, these men were able to gain the skills necessary to provide for their families and rise above the mistakes of their past.



The most memorable part of David was his love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, remarkable fisherman and had a keen eye for finding Native American artifacts.

His greatest joy was sharing “his way of life” with his children and grandchildren; teaching them how to call for varmints, identify animal tracks and many other outdoor skills.



David will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, his talent for art, his work ethic and most of all his heart. He loved life and though his was not always easy, it was always colorful.



He was an amazing husband, dad and wonderful grandfather. During his last hours of life he was surrounded by his family and closest friends.

There were tears but there was a lot more laughter. He will be missed by many.



He is survived by his wife Cathy; children Heather (Mark), Preston (Laramie), Caleb (Michelle), and Anthony; his grandchildren Damien, Victoria, Keegan, Laney, Novalee, Paige, Dahlia and Piper; his mom and step dad, Frances and Gene Welhouse; his brothers Andy (Frances) and Kanon (Jeanette). In addition to numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was proceeded in death by his father David Davison, Sr. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Bueler Funeral Home, Camp Verde, Arizona.



Information provided by survivors.