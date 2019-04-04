Passing the torch for Verde Valley Special Olympians

CAMP VERDE – For the past five years, Steve McClure has organized the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office’s participation in the annual Special Olympics Arizona Torch Run.

Known as Law Enforcement Torch Run – or LETR – this leg of the Special Olympics Arizona Torch Run is for law enforcement only. But Sgt. McClure said that the department will sell event t-shirts for $25 each to anyone interested in supporting Special Olympics Arizona.

According to the Special Olympics Arizona website, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is “the largest fundraising vehicle for Special Olympics across the globe.”

Each year, the state’s law enforcement raises more than $1 million that “goes directly back to creating increased opportunities for Special Olympics Arizona athletes.”

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will receive the Olympic torch from the Cottonwood Police Department at SR 260 and Jones Ford.

Due to what McClure called “distance and time constraints,” Camp Verde’s law enforcement team will travel six miles by bicycle east until they reach Wilshire Blvd. at SR 260 – where they will meet with local Special Olympians who will do a short jog before they hand the torch off to Arizona Department of Public Safety officers who will continue the run.

In past years, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has had “as many as 15 and as few as five officers” participate in the torch run, McClure said. “At this time, they are still signing up.”

For more information, or to make a donation, McClure can be reached at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300 or by email at Steve.McClure@campverde.az.gov.

For more information about Special Olympics Arizona, visit www.SpecialOlympicsArizona.org.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42