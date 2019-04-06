Cottonwood urged to allocate funds for homeless needs

COTTONWOOD -- Verde Valley Homeless Coalition Director Raena Avalon urged Cottonwood City Council Tuesday to consider the homeless population while planning the city budget over the next few months.

“What we are working on is changing lives,” she said.

She said while they grateful for the $12,000 in funds from the city in last year’s budget, there is still more that needs to be done.

“The real issue, as I’m sure you’re aware of, is the lack of affordable housing,” she said.

Avalon said it is VVHC’s goal to serve those who want to better themselves.

“There are many who want to work but trying to work … while living a homeless lifestyle is almost impossible,” she said. “Being homeless is almost a full-time job.”

VVHC does more than just serve the homeless population, she added.

“In our first eight months, we served over 330 members of our community,” she said. “From laundry vouchers, to food supplies, to toiletries … really half of that 330 are actually homeless which belies the put count numbers greatly.

She noted that anyone could end up in the same place.

“Most of us know in our hearts that the homeless are not so very different from us … They may be victims of crisis, trauma of some nature.”

Avalon said VVHC is “proactively seeking solutions” with the funds they do get from the city but they’re still working on purchasing a building for transitional housing. VVHC was on a list of applicants seeking $330,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to fund the project. Council ultimately decided to allocate the funds to the Parks & Recreation master plan.

“The money to make young people happy with the parks is nice but it doesn’t do anything to address the needs of the homeless population or the low-income population,” she said.

Avalon said the cold-weather overnight shelter was open 40 nights last winter.

“We had to turn people away because we only had room for 12,” she said.



The community, Avalon said, is ready “to address the homeless issue.”

“I would like a commitment from the city,” she said. “Our goal is to provide real solutions to alleviate homelessness in the Verde Valley and Cottonwood in particular.”