Cowboy softball outscores Sedona 42-7 in doubleheader

Camp Verde High softball got back into the win column on Thursday with a couple of run rule victories over Sedona Red Rock.

The No. 3 Cowboys beat No. 37 Sedona Red Rock 19-5 after five innings and 23-2 after three innings at home.

“We’re preparing for a State run, so the girls they did well,” CV head coach Henry Smith said. “A game like this is tough to maintain our mechanics and our overall game but they did. They stayed professional and we worked on a couple different things, situation stuff, but overall they came out and played and pretty much did their job (Thursday).”

In game one of the doubleheader, junior Hailey Moore had four hits and senior Rachel Stockseth and senior Tyra Smith had three. Stockseth had four RBIs and Tyra Smith had two.

In game two, Stockseth, sophomore Cassandra Casillas and junior Bennett Holm had three hits. Stockseth had four RBIs again, and Casillas and Holm three. Junior Jacy Finley struck out six in two innings of work.

In the first game the deep Cowboys deployed a lot of second stringers.

“That’s what’s neat about this team this year is we do have a large team,” Henry Smith said. “We have I think 19 players on the roster and we’ve been having some amazing practices this year just for the fact that we have a complete team and our back up players they’re giving our starting line up a good run in practice and that’s so important for the big picture, for the end of the season. So it’s definitely a team effort when you see our girls play, it’s an all out team effort. We only get to start nine but the whole team is pretty active and they play a big role in our overall success.”

Especially during the night cap, the Cowboys sent runners early to tally outs on purpose.

Freshman Summer Bast made her high school debut in the circle, Henry Smith didn’t even know she could pitch until her teammates suggested it.

“So Summer Bast has been named one of the pitching staff, so that was a good thing for (Thursday),” Henry Smith said.

The Cowboys have won four of their last five games, only losing 6-5 at 3A No. 5 Payson. However the Cowboys beat the Longhorns twice earlier in the season.

“We’ve been doing really well,” Henry Smith said. “We were able to step up a few games, have some tougher competition, we were able to gauge on where we were at. We were able to play the No. 1 team in division three in Winslow. We gave them a good game, they beat us 5-2 I believe but we were able to stay with one of the best teams in the state and play with them Payson, we played great games with them this year. We had a back and forth game (Wednesday) night where they came out and beat us but overall our girls are super positive and this group of girls really understands the game and they understand learning situations and they’re growing together really fast this year, so it’s been a very positive season this year.”

UP NEXT

The Cowboys travel to No. 25 Valley Lutheran on Tuesday. Their next home game is Friday against No. 15 North Pointe Prep at 3:45 p.m.