Letter: Make your voice heard on Camp Verde wastewater fees

Editor:

Town of Camp Verde Wastewater Opposition”

• July 2018, 12% increase, brought in additional $10,000 a month.

• January 2019, 15% increase, brought in additional $12,300 a month.

• That’s a 27% increase in 6 months or $268,000 thousand dollars a year.

You also pay a SANITARY tax on your Property Tax.

Camp Verde council is proposing another 6% raise in the Wastewater fees in January of 2020.

Please come support wastewater users at the budget meeting April 9-10, 5:30 p.m., at Council Chamber 473 S. Main St. Suite 106

In order to get our wastewater rates lowered. you can help by spreading the word and handing out flyers. Please show up at the meeting. Numbers county. Be prepared to speak.

Charlotte Salsman

Camp Verde