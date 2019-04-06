Letter: We’ve waited long enough for road paving project to be completed

Editor:

When is the Town Council going to get on ADOT about resurfacing Hwy 260 from I-17 to the east of the White Bridge. The top layer of the Highway is coming up and in some areas a dirt road is smoother than the present Hwy.

In particular the intersection of Hwy 260 and Main Street is totally dangerous and disintegrating. Everyone I have talked to has complained about the condition of the Highway, especially the Hwy 260 and Main Street intersection.

Obviously ADOT was experimenting with the top layer of asphalt that was put down on Hwy 260. That experiment has failed miserably and it now needs to be resurfaced to ensure safety of Highway users. There are so many rocks in the center of the highway that ADOT had to recently have a street sweeper out there to remove them. The concrete dividers between the lanes of traffic were covered with the rocks that had come loose from the road and wound up on the dividers; and what rocks did not manage to get on the dividers were piled up alongside the dividers just waiting for the rain to move them into the middle of the road and make the road unsafe.

Maybe when ADOT does the final paving on the portion of Highway 260 from Camp Verde to Cottonwood they could also take us the top layer of the Highway 260 from I-17 to beyond the White Bridge and Finish paving it to restore safe travel for all on Highway 260.

Brian Coley

Camp Verde