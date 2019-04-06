Obituary: Debra Lynn Trammel 1961-2019

Debra Lynn Trammel Born-June 2, 1961 Passed-March 25, 2019 Debbie Trammel passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was a lifelong resident of the Verde Valley that she so loved and a graduate of Camp Verde High School’s class of 1979.



She was artistically gifted and worked with ceramics and her family’s florists shops for many years.

An avid entrepreneur and visionary, she owned and operated her own movie & video rental store and two different ceramics studios.



It was her dream to be a mother and she was a caring and loving one. She is survived by her son, Trevor Jo Trammel; and grandson, Tanner Jo Trammel; her brothers, David and Dusty Trammel; sister, Dawn Trammel; eight nieces, and nephews; and twelve great nieces, and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Montezuma Well.



Information provided by survivors.