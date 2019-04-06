Obituary: Joan Marie Turner 1942-2019

Joan Marie Turner, age 76, passed away on March 25, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. She fought with dignity and grace and not one complaint was uttered throughout it all. Joan was born August 9, 1942, in New London, Connecticut, to Curtis and Allison Mabry. She was born into this world with her identical twin sister, Diane Hanson, who survives her with a heavy heart.



Joan grew up in Sedona as one of the Jordan twins and graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1960. Joan was very proud of her accomplishments as a legal secretary and she would be writing this far better with impeccable spelling and gorgeous handwriting.

She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, George “True Grit” Turner, who was a proud member of the US Marines; and Hershel and Gilbert, her Siamese babies.



Joan loved flowers and always stopped to smell the roses. She learned to knit and crochet over the years and bestowed a multitude of quilts, blankets, sweaters, hats and socks upon us all.



Joan spent her time between her Arizona and Connecticut family and became a bona fide hockey grandma. Joan is survived by her brother Alan (Carol) Jordan; her brother Tommy (Nancy) Jordan; her sisters Diane Hanson, Laurene (Dennis) Smith, Shelley Mabry Wardwell, Sherry (Charlie) Hedding and Sandi (Eric) Manna. Joan is also survived by her two daughters, Kelly Mabry from Connecticut and Denise Pogue of Arizona. Joan’s Connecticut family includes Kelly’s partner, Sharon Smith, their daughters Maizey and Teagan MabrySmith and Charlie, who learned to eagerly sit at her feet for “accidentally” dropped food.



While in Connecticut, Joan cultivated a love for the British Baking Show and spent many happy hours watching the show from her spot on the couch.

Back in Arizona Denise and her husband, David Pogue, were busy bringing up their four girls; Kristin, Shelly, Ashley “Muscles” and Katie, who all together blessed Joan with seven great-grandchildren.

The last love of her life was her Toyota Corolla (although she was coming around to a Subaru).



She will be missed more than words can express.



A memorial service will be held at the Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden in the Binns Wildflower Pavilion on Wed., April 17, 2019, at 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome to arrive early in the day to enjoy the Botanical Garden. In lieu of flowers you are invited to donate to Teagan’s Save-a-Smile fundraiser - Joan’s was the first donation Teagan received.

For more information go to https://gsmile.org/teagans-save-a-smile-2018-2019/.





Information provided by survivors.