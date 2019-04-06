Obituary: Sandra Sue Reinker 1948-2019

Sandra Sue Reinker, 70, passed away April 3, 2019, at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona. Sandra was born June 28, 1948, in Altus, Oklahoma.



She was preceded in death by her mother Christina Rock; and twin sister Linda Jordan.



She graduated from Bradford High School in Bradford, Arkansas. Her dedication was with the United States Postal Service of 27 years.





She is survived by her two daughters; Carla Rietz (Mario), Denise Reinker-Chatter (Harrison); five grandsons Marcen Reinker (Alice Ho), Cody Reinker (Autumn Harris), Tavis Reinker (Jannah), Chris Reinker and Kayane Chatter; and one great- grandson Alan Reinker.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wescott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood.

Viewing will be held from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. followed by the service at 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in “Memory of Sandra Reinker” to Aviant Hospice, 1756 E. Villa Dr. C-17, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.