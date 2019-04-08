Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Vesta: an emotional play about end-of-life issues

In cooperation with Accord Hospice, Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Vesta, a play by Bryan Harnetiaux, April 12-13, at Sedona United Methodist Church.

The story focuses on Vesta, played by local actor Lisa Schatz Glinsky, who is nearing the end of her life. The play explores the decisions and emotions her family must face through this process.

Vesta deals with the issues of aging and dying in a thoughtful, sometimes humorous, manner. Following the play, the audience and actors will participate in a facilitated discussion.



The play is produced by Accord Hospice in partnership with Emerson Theater Collaborative and is directed by Breinne Reeder, of Accord Hospice. Accord Hospice is a family-owned and locally operated organization working to provide compassionate care for people living with terminal illness and support and education for their families and caregivers.

Written by Spokane, Washington, playwright Bryan Harnetiaux, Vesta has been produced in a number of communities throughout the United States. Local productions for the purposes of education and discourse on end-of-life issues are licensed by the Hospice Foundation of America (hospicefoundation.org) in Washington, DC.

“Part of our mission is to explore the myriad of issues surrounding death and dying,” says Ms. Reeder. “Producing this play is a great way to do that, as well as create an intergenerational dialogue. Dramatic theatrical presentations stimulate conversations and raise awareness on end-of-life issues.”

The well-rounded production includes actors, Abbey Heydorn, James Yaw, Kaia Liv True, Mary Gladieux, Mitch McDermott, and Jeanie Carroll.

Accord Hospice and Emerson Theater Collaborative encourage people to attend with a significant other: a spouse, grandparent, son or daughter, or any other person who has played a prominent role in their lives.



All shows will be at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliff Road, Sedona.

Tickets are available at the door and at Accord Hospice, 2155 W Hwy 89A, Suite 212, Sedona, AZ and online at bit.ly/Vesta1.

Show times are Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each. Seniors and students are $15.

For more information, call Juli Osborne, Administrator of Accord Hospice at 928-278-4134 or Breinne Reeder, Vesta Director at 928-278-4134 or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.