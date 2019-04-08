Film Festival hosts Matthew Bourne’s ‘Swan Lake’ April 14

The legendary and award-winning dance production, Matthew Bourne’s “Swan Lake,” will be screened at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, April 14, 4 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Matthew Bourne’s “Swan Lake” comes to cinemas with a fresh look for the 21st century and is as daring and beautiful as ever. This thrilling, audacious and witty production is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention, turned tradition upside down and took the dance world by storm.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original staging loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (Set & Costumes) and Paule Constable (Lighting) have created a stunning re-imagining of this classic New Adventures production.

Filmed live at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, London, in January 2019, Matthew Bourne’s “Swan Lake” stars Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince and Nicole Kabera as The Queen.

Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award and three Tonys on Broadway, Matthew Bourne’s powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.

Matthew Bourne commented: “I’m thrilled that this brand-new production of my Swan Lake will be screening in cinemas. It has become a modern classic much beloved by the British public and throughout the world. Its popularity has never been greater and several generations of audiences have been inspired and moved by its universal story of love and acceptance. Now 24 years after ‘Swan Lake’ was first performed more people than ever before will be able to experience the dramatic power and mesmerizing performances on the big screen.”

Matthew Bourne’s “Swan Lake” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.