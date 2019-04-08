Kudos logo

Lipstick and Heels Drag Show comes to Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, April 13, Main Stage welcomes the gorgeous queens from Tucson for the “Lipstick and Heels Drag Show.” It has been a few years since the Tucson ladies have been here, so this is a not to be missed event.

Tatiana “Diva” Blanco, Mya McKenzie, China Collins and Janee Starr always put on an entertaining and fun show.

Show starts at 9 p.m., but come early for a good seat.

This event is $5 at the door and open to all who need, and want, a little something different to do on a small town Saturday night; 21-plus.

Friday, April 12, local favorite, DJ Johnny K, will once again be playing at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. This is 21-plus event with no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.