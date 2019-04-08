Music in The House presents Reno & Sheila McCormick, Mike McReynolds/The Salt Miners at the Sedona Hub

Music in The House welcomes Reno and Sheila McCormick, and Mike McReynolds/The Salt Miners for a double show at the Sedona Hub.



Reno and Sheila will bring their unique brand of down-to-earth bluegrass, folk, country, and western music.

Singer/songwriter Mike McReynolds will bring his musical trio “The Salt Miners”, with Nora Bolles and JR Robusto, playing original tunes and classic rock covers.



Join Reno and Sheila, and Mike McReynolds/The Salt Miners on Friday, April 12, 7 p.m.,at the Sedona Hub (doors open at 6:30 p.m).

Reno and Sheila McCormick have been playing together since the 1980s. From Colorado to California to Arizona, they have played at festivals, fairs, clubs and gatherings. They feature singing and flatpicking by Reno on his Martin guitar, along with Sheila’s cool and traditional upright bass and great vocals. You might even see Reno throw in some fiddle, dobro, mandolin and banjo.



Since moving to the Verde Valley in 2005, Reno and Sheila have performed as a duo and as members of bands at Flagstaff’s Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival, Prescott Bluegrass Festival, Tres Rios Nature Festival and Alpine Bluegrass Festival, to name a few.

Mike McReynolds is a well respected Camp Verde singer/songwriter who has been making music since the age of 12. His talents have allowed him to participate in some of the most prestigious music festivals in the United States. His Salt Miners trio is a new collaborative effort headed by Mike McReynolds and includes JR Robusto and Nora Bolles.