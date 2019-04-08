Old Town Center for the Arts rolls out red carpet for spring concert season

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up a wide variety of great performers and concerts for the Spring Concert season. Here’s a brief description of some of our upcoming concerts at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Baraka Moon Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m.

Join us for an ecstatic and rhythmically explosive evening of song and dance from the Sufi Qawaali tradition blended with a twist of Bhangra and driving Aboriginal funk. This wonderful experience will come to the Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 20th at 7 p.m.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Baraka Moon delivers pulsing, soulful and spiritually charged dance music with a positive message of peace for the whole world. Uniting influences from mystical Sufi trance songs, Indian ragas, African beats and the Australian Aboriginal didgeridoo.

Emmet Cahill Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.

People of Irish ancestry, fans of Celtic music, or anyone moved by the power of a talented balladeer will want to mark Saturday, April 27 on their calendars. That’s when tenor Emmet Cahill – the breakout Irish singing sensation – will bring his stirring voice to Cottonwood’s Old Town Center for the Arts.

Presented by the Old Town Center and Yavapai College Performing Arts, Emmet Cahill is the 26-year-old County Westmeath native who took the Emerald Isle by storm. A musical prodigy at the age of five, Emmet trained at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, which named him its “Most Promising Young Singer” in 2010. A winner of multiple national singing competitions who has performed in Dublin’s National Concert Hall, he was named the Irish Music Association’s “Irish Tenor of the Year” in 2013.

Arvel Bird and the Bearsheart Family Dancers Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m.

This unique concert is a long-time collaboration of Native drumming and dancing with Arvel’s inspiring blend of music born of his Southern Paiute and Scottish ancestry.

Arvel and the Bearshearts have performed together over 10 years in many venues across Canada and the United States. Although the “kids” have grown up, they have maintained their fun, playfulness and love of dancing to Arvel’s music.

Celtic Indian Arvel Bird, an award-winning recording artist who, for several years, toured the world with Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn and others, is also an independent artist on Singing Wolf Records label out of Nashville, Tennessee. This unique and genre-blending violinist, Native American flute player, Irish whistle player, singer, songwriter, and composer has thrilled audiences with his very energetic and exciting songs and performance style.

Darkside

A Play by Tom Stoppard with the music of Pink Floyd Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Matinee, 3 p.m.

The Old Town Center for the Arts, and Red Earth Theatre are thrilled to present a Play By Tom Stoppard, with the music of Pink Floyd’s ‘Darkside of the Moon’. The play will be performed at Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood, May 10th through 12th.

Commissioned by the BBC in 2013 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic ‘70s album ‘Darkside of the Moon’, this philosophical comedy drama radio play is presented onstage by seven actors in a full performance.

The album is played in its entirety, a soundtrack for the play underscoring the themes of conflict, greed and madness, as it pushes the story along.

The sound effects, music and songs oscillate from being background to taking front stage, with key passages from “Money”, “Us and Them”, and “Brain Damage” among others taking over the action on stage.

Use of projection enhance the fantastical and psychedelic hall marks of the album and this play.

14th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m.

This very special musical event not only celebrates the birthday of Bob Dylan (who will be 78 years young!) but also brings together some of the best musicians in the Verde Valley area to perform and honor the music of this legendary, iconic and most influential man, who has dominated the American music scene for well over half a century.

Mark your calendars for these special events and stay tuned for more events at Old Town Center for the Arts coming this spring.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods. In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.

For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.