Piano on the Rocks returns to Sedona April 26-28

Mark your calendars for the 4th Annual Piano on the Rocks on April 26-28. Director Sandrine Erdeley-Sayo and Co-Director Elizabeth Pena have created three sensational programs to delight classical music lovers.

The festival opens at Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona on April 26, 5 p.m.

The program is titled ‘Invitation to the Dance’. The Festival moves to Sedona United Methodist Church for performances on Saturday and Sunday, both at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s repertoire is titled ‘Sounds of Nature in a Musical Universe’ and Sunday concludes with ‘All Time Favorites’.

The concerts are free with a $20 suggested donation.

Musical guests include Pianists Cynthia Raim, Vasco Dantas, Sandrine Erdely-Sayo, Soprano Barbara Di Toro, Mezzo Soprano Carla Canales, Composers Anna Rubin and Andrew Rudin and Narrator Elizabeth Peña.

Piano on the Rocks International Festival was created in 2016 on the initiative of Duo MusicAleph, with pianist Sandrine Erdely-Sayo and narrator Elizabeth Peña, who share a common passion for music, literature, poetry and for the magical city of Sedona, Arizona.

This festival brings top international artists and competition winners to Sedona, the city of light.

This festival explores the interconnection between solo piano literature, storytelling and literature.

Its mission is to create a fusion between music and literature, to explore literature through music and music through literature, to offer musical performances of the highest quality that are accessible to and enjoyable by all, and to build bridges across diverse cultures.

Visit pianoontherocks.org for a complete program description.