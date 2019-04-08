Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Mary Magdalene’ premiere April 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Mary Magdelene” April 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix star in “Mary Magdalene” — the moving story of a miraculous woman driven by her faith to follow Jesus — from award-winning director Garth Davis (“Lion”).

She is one of the most transformative yet misunderstood women in history, alternately vilified as a sinner and canonized as a saint. For the first time, the incredible story of Mary Magdalene is told through her own eyes.

In the first century A.D., the free-spirited Mary (Rooney Mara) flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by the charismatic, rabble-rousing preacher Jesus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The sole woman among his band of disciples, Mary defies the prejudices of a patriarchal society as she undergoes a profound spiritual awakening and finds herself at the center of an earth-shaking historical moment.

Boldly challenging received wisdom, “Mary Magdalene” is a rapturous, moving account of a miraculous woman who risked everything to follow her faith.

“Mary Magdalene” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 12-18. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Thursday, April 12, 13 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, April 15 and 17.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.