Authorities respond to vehicle crash outside Jerome

The Jerome Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 89A a few miles outside Jerome Friday night.

Units arrived on scene to find a single vehicle that had crashed into the hillside blocking the southbound lane of SR 89A.

The driver was a 25-year-old man with injuries from hitting the hillside. There was airbag deployment and the man stated that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

There was evidence of alcohol in the vehicle and evidence of vehicle striking the hillside several times with fluid being laid down by the vehicle for approximately two miles.

There was moderate damage to the front end of the vehicle. Law enforcement later learned that the vehicle was stolen out of Cottonwood. The patient was assessed by Jerome EMTs and Verde Valley ambulance crews.

The patient was transported Verde Valley Medical Center by Verde Valley ambulance. The scene was turned over to law enforcement DPS and ADOT crews at 9:56 p.m.

--Information provided by Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair