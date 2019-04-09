Crews respond to fire at Jerome restaurant

Jerome fire crews were dispatched to an alarm call at the Mile High Grill & Inn.

Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair noted a significant amount of smoke in the structure and upgraded the assignment to a commercial assignment.

One of the engines responded with a four-person crew. Units arrived on scene to a large, two-story commercial structure consisting of a restaurant with an inn occupying the second floor.

With a significant amount of smoke visible inside the structure from the street, Chief Blair took IC, and fire crews staged for interior attack and search and rescue operations. Jerome PD arrived on scene and assisted with the second-floor evacuation with fire personnel.

There were 10 occupants displaced during the incident. After the structure was evacuated, fire crews entered the restaurant first floor.



Fire crews found the fire to be isolated to a laundry hamper in the kitchen area.

Fire crews were able to achieve knock-down and put the fire out immediately.

Additional crews from Jerome and the Verde Valley Fire District arrived on scene and assisted with ventilation.

A Cottonwood Fire Engine also made it to the scene and was released after the incident was brought under control.

There were no smoke-related injuries.

The Building was cleared of smoke and there was no other extension into the structure. The structure was turned over to the owner of the building and the occupants were allowed to go back to their rooms. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews respond to ‘gas smell’ at Jerome Grand Hotel

Thursday, April 4 Jerome Fire Department was dispatched to the Grand Hotel for a smell of gas in the structure.

Fire engines from Jerome, Cottonwood and the Verde Valley Fire District were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities arrived on scene to a large six-story structure with nothing showing. The initial alarm had advised that the incident was isolated to a single room that had already been evacuated.

On entry clerk at the front desk stated that the room affected was on the fourth floor in the grand suite. Fire crews entered the room, started ventilating and used a gas monitor to locate source of the odor.

Fire crews found the gas to be coming from a gas dryer. All other gas appliances in that room were also disconnected by Jerome Fire.

An ambulance was dispatched after an occupant of the room complaining of shortness of breath. Jerome emergency responders and ambulance crews assessed the patient and the patient refused transport and signed an ALS refusal.

Crews remained on scene until Unisource Gas Company arrived on scene and the incident was turned over to them.



--Information provided by Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair