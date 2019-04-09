Obituary: Carrol Dewayne McKenzie 1938-2019

Carrol Dewayne McKenzie, “Pete”, 80, of Camp Verde and Phoenix, Arizona, passed from this life and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.



Pete was born July 24, 1938, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to Charles Orval McKenzie and Anna E. Preston, the youngest of four children.



The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1951 where he attended Tolleson High School. He joined the US Navy and, after being honorably discharged, worked as a welder and then drove trucks until he retired.

Prior to his marriage to his wife, Martha, of 45 years Pete helped with the raising of his sister’s seven children.



He married Martha Hight Nov. 19, 1971, in Winterhaven, California. To this union one child was born, and Pete accepted Martha’s six children as his own. Pete and Martha lived in Phoenix and then moved to Camp Verde about 11 years ago.



Pete accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior many years ago and was finally baptized at age 78 in Camp Verde Baptist Church.



Pete was preceded in death by his wife Martha; parents, Charles Orval McKenzie and Anne E. Preston McKenzie Storr; step-father, Dean Storr; two brothers, Charles and Arlon “Buddy” McKenzie; one sister, Mary Lee Chacon; and daughter, Deborah Fleming.





Pete is survived by his six children: daughters Cathy Nelson, Terrie Wall, Lisa Murphy and Sonja McKenzie; sons Jimmy Davis, and Daran Davis “Blue”; daughter-in-law, Patricia Davis; and sons-in-law Steve Abel, Bruce Wall, Dale Rizzi and Carl Frederick “Jimmy”; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Pete will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at noon at Camp Verde Baptist Church, 299 W. Hollamon St, (5th and Hollamon), Camp Verde, Arizona 86322.



Information provided by survivors.