Parsons Preserve brings Verde River family together

John Parsons welcomed “Verde River moms, dads, aunts uncles, cousins, grand kids” to his Verde River Family reunion on Saturday in Camp Verde.

Parsons, of Rimrock, is a longtime Arizona conservationist known for protecting and educating people about the Verde River.

Alongside in a shaded Cottonwood grove along the Verde River were a small group of his Verde River family who were dedicating the Parsons Preserve, a new 30-acre nature preserve in Camp Verde.

Parsons has led efforts to protect the Verde River since the 1980s and has encouraged rafting, kayaking and other recreation on the fragile waterway threatened by over-development and invasive species growth.

Participants driving to the event followed hand-written signs up a sandy dirt road to the ceremony and a table was set up for speakers.

“I hope that Parsons Preserve becomes and remains forever an inviting area for individuals and families to visit and utilize for reflection, education and camaraderie together alongside the Verde River,” Parsons wrote in his speech.

“I hope this preserve gets to speak with its own voice in its own way,” he continued. “Our goal was always simply to get people on the river because we knew the river would speak to them with its own voice in its own way and it did.”

Parsons said it was great to see so any of the Verde River’s “best friends and family here today.”

He thanked Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers for his efforts to create the preserve and organize Saturday’s event.

Ayers said the preserve will be a nature area with hiking trails, a parking area, a place to launch kayaks and canoes in the river and a place to enjoy nature.

The newly named Parson’s Riverfront Preserve will help to protect 30 acres of meander land by bringing it under better management to allow public access while protecting it from some of the current trash dumping and unrestricted OHV use in the river corridor, explained Michael Marshall, Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Division Manager, in a commentary to the Camp Verde Bugle written when the preserve was named.

Most of Parson’s Preserve is prone to flooding and not suitable for high development and intensive use. Fortunately these same characteristics make it perfect for wildlife watching and quiet recreation such as bird watching and nature walks, he added,

Marshall also commended Parsons for the tireless work that he has done to protect the Verde River and to introduce people to the river since the 1980s.

In his speech, Parsons explained that “Once upon a time, the Verde River had no friends. This preserve is named for me because we helped the river make friends.”

“We started the snowball rolling and now the Verde River has countless friends here, there and everywhere … Friends work tirelessly to keep the river flowing free forever.”