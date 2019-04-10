Former Old Town bar owner gets three years probation

Former Old Town Association President Michael Anderson was sentenced to three years of supervised probation Monday.

On Feb. 19, Anderson, 57, pleaded guilty to misconduct with a deadly weapon, a Class 6 felony.

Anderson was the owner of former Old Town bar, Bootleggers Beer Club. Since Anderson’s 2017 arrest, Bootleggers was closed down and replaced with Tony Ontiveros’ Poquito Loco.

“…Cottonwood police were contacted by two victims who wished to report the owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, Mike Anderson, pulled a gun on them the previous evening while they were giving him a ride to his house due to his level of intoxication,” said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of Cottonwood Police Department in a previous news release.

Police said during the investigation, it was discovered that Anderson allegedly consumed alcohol at his bar while working there, which is a criminal offense.

Prosecutor Ethan Wolfinger said Anderson has admitted accountability and that alcohol was “a major influence on what happened.”

Anderson has also been ordered to complete substance abuse screening as part of his probation.

“At this point, I’ve been clean and sober,” he said during his sentencing.