Traffic stop leads to meth, heroin bust

CAMP VERDE -- Two Colorado men were arrested Friday, April 5 on narcotic drug possession charges after a traffic stop on 1-17 at Arena Del Loma overpass in Camp Verde, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Peter Medina and Anthony Garcia were both booked into the Yavapai County jail.

Early that day, a Camp Verde Marshal's Office K-9 officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Interstate 17 near Exit 285 in Camp Verde. The vehicle was driving below the posted speed limit.

During a vehicle search, the officer found around 2.10 pounds of Methamphetamine and .60 pounds of black tar heroin.

Both packages were wrapped in shrink wrap and coated with axle grease and what appeared to be cayenne pepper, according to YCSO.

Both men are facing charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.