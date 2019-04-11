Finalists announced for Clarkdale town manager post

The Clarkdale Town Council invites the community to an open house where attendees can meet the finalists for the Town Manager position. The Open House will be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the auditorium of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse (19 N. 9th Street in Clarkdale).

During the open house, community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the Town Manager search process, meet the candidates, and provide feedback to the Town Council. Each candidate will give a brief introduction and interact informally with attendees. The Town Council will be interviewing the candidates on Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19.

The Town of Clarkdale operates under the council-manager form of government. The Town Council serves as the community’s governing body, providing policy direction through the appointment of a town manager.

The manager serves as the chief administrative officer, is responsible for the oversight of the town’s daily operations, and works collaboratively with staff to implement Council policies and direction.

The current town manager, Gayle Mabery, is retiring in July after 21 years of service.

Ben Kramer, a former member of the town council, resigned his council position to seek the town manager’s job, was not among the finalists for the position.

The finalists for the position include the following:

Jodie Filardo, Community and Economic Development Director – Town of Clarkdale

Filardo has been the Town of Clarkdale’s Community and Economic Development Director since 2011. Prior to this role, she served as the Town’s Sustainability Park Project Manager. She is responsible for the Town’s planning, GIS, permitting, zoning, and sustainability activities as well as all economic development, marketing, tourism, and public relations initiatives. Before Clarkdale, she worked for the City of Sedona, Arizona as a Revenue Manager and Economic Planner; Yavapai College as the Vice President of Economic Development; and as the General Manager of the Sedona Center. Jodie has a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University.

Tracie Hlavinka, Deputy City Manager – DeSoto, Texas

Hlavinka has been with the City of DeSoto since 1999, where she started her career as the Community Initiatives Manager. In 2011, she became the Assistant City Manager and most recently was appointed to the role of Deputy City Manager. Her responsibilities include oversight of Municipal Court, Information Technology, Development Services, Environmental Health, and the Action Center, and she serves as a liaison to the Tri-City Regional Jail. Tracie has a Master of Science in Human Relations and Business from Amberton University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Stephen Kil, Town Manager – St. John, Indiana

Steve has 26 years of local government experience and has been the Town Manager of St. John for 18 years. He is appointed by a five-member Town Council and is responsible for all the day-to-day operations and administrative functions of the organization. He serves as the Economic Development Director and Human Resources Director and was the Planning and Building Director until 2017. Before St. John, he worked for the Town of Schererville, Indiana as the Building and Planning Director and Town Manager. Steve has a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Indiana, Bloomington.

Brooke Marshall, Support Services Director – City of Klamath Falls, Orego

Brooke serves as the Support Services Director for the City of Klamath Falls, which includes managing the Human Resources, Technology Services, Finance, Utility Billing, Municipal Court, and Legislative divisions. Before Klamath Falls, she served as the Safe Schools Center Director for the University of Montana; Court Administrator for Thurston County Superior Court (Washington); Executive Director for Montana Department of Justice; and the Court Operations Manager for Lane County Circuit Court (Oregon). She has a Juris Doctorate and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Oregon.

Dawn Prince, Family and Youth Services Manager – City of Peoria, Arizona

Dawn has worked for the City of Peoria for over ten years, where she started her career as a Human Resources Specialist. In addition, she has served Peoria as an HR Manager/Workforce Administrator, Assistant to the City Manager, and most recently as the Family and Youth Services Manager. In her current role, she manages all the City’s Family and Youth recreation programs (before and after school, summer, youth and teen, adaptive recreation, Special Olympics, and Active Adults) and facilities and supervises a staff of over 200. She has a Master of Arts in Human Resource from Webster University and a Bachelor of Arts in History/Education from Charter Oak State College.

Clarkdale’s town manager recruitment process has been facilitated by The Novak Consulting Group and resulted in a total of 71 applicants for the position.