Five-year plan for Clarkdale Museum unveiled

Tuesday, April 9, Michael Linder of the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum Strategic Planning Team, presented the Five Year Plan to the Clarkdale Town Council during its regular meeting. Over the last four months, the plan was designed and produced to ensure the sustainability of the organization. Eight members on the planning team were led by professional consultant Marshall Whitmire. One of the most important goals of the plan is to secure a strong working relationship with the Town of Clarkdale that supports community, economic development and future planning. The development and implementation of programs preserving Clarkdale’s historic built environment is the highest priority. The new Strategic Plan can be viewed at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, 900 First North Street, Clarkdale, AZ. The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is Clarkdale’s only organization and museum totally dedicated to collecting, preserving, exhibiting and sharing the heritage of the community and its citizens.Courtesy photo
