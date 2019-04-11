Letter: Outstanding job by Camp Verde Theater Arts

Editor:
Camp Verde has every reason to be proud of their high school Theater Arts department. Last weekend, it was my privilege to visit my family and they asked me to join them to see the high school performance of “Cinderella.”
The young people did an outstanding job in carrying out this production. There were many students involved; and all did well. It was an absolutely enjoyable evening.
Of course, nothing would have happened were it not for the dedicated school faculty, staff and parents. I hope everyone involved gets the honor, recognition and credit for such a fine effort for the community. It was a masterful performance.
Robert M. Rolle
Yuma, Arizona
More like this story
- Letter: Ex-principal Chilton a talented, dynamic, hard-working woman
- Letter: Performing arts opportunities made possible by dedicated volunteers in Camp Verde
- Surprise for Phil: School renames theater for England
- Camp Verde teacher makes ends meet
- Carol Anne Teague seeks seat on Mingus Union School Board
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.