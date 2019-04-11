Letter: Outstanding job by Camp Verde Theater Arts

Editor:

Camp Verde has every reason to be proud of their high school Theater Arts department. Last weekend, it was my privilege to visit my family and they asked me to join them to see the high school performance of “Cinderella.”

The young people did an outstanding job in carrying out this production. There were many students involved; and all did well. It was an absolutely enjoyable evening.

Of course, nothing would have happened were it not for the dedicated school faculty, staff and parents. I hope everyone involved gets the honor, recognition and credit for such a fine effort for the community. It was a masterful performance.

Robert M. Rolle

Yuma, Arizona