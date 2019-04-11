Prescribed burns designed to promote forest health

Coconino National Forest firefighters took advantage of favorable weather conditions Wednesday for prescribed burn operations that will target up to 1,800 acres on the Red Rock Ranger District and an additional 300 acres of pile burns on the eastern side of the Mogollon Rim Ranger District this week, according to the Coconino National Forest website. The increased wind speed is a benefit for these planned burns, which are a part of the five-year plan to reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health on the Coconino National Forest, said the forest service site.