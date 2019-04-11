Verde Valley’s track and field meet

Camp Verde senior Christopher Holdgrafer competes in the 300 meter hurdles at the Sedona Friendship Invitational last month. On Friday Mingus Union will host the Mingus Invitational, the only track and field meet in Verde Valley this school year. The meet starts at 3 p.m. with the girls shot put. Then the running events begin at 3:30 p.m. with the 4x800 relays. There are 14 schools scheduled to attend, including Mingus Union, Camp Verde and Sedona Red Rock. VVN/James Kelley
meet info:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/351333/info
More like this story
- Camp Verde track and field athletes close out regular season
- Northland prep talent showcased Friday in Mingus Invitational
- Schultz shines at Sedona Friendship Invite
- Triple Threat: Camp Verde to be paced by Holdgrafer, Jones, Wade at state
- Holdgrafer caps season with more PRs at the Meet of Champions
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.