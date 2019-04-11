Verde Valley’s track and field meet

  • Originally Published: April 11, 2019 2:23 p.m.

    • Camp Verde senior Christopher Holdgrafer competes in the 300 meter hurdles at the Sedona Friendship Invitational last month. On Friday Mingus Union will host the Mingus Invitational, the only track and field meet in Verde Valley this school year. The meet starts at 3 p.m. with the girls shot put. Then the running events begin at 3:30 p.m. with the 4x800 relays. There are 14 schools scheduled to attend, including Mingus Union, Camp Verde and Sedona Red Rock. VVN/James Kelley

    meet info:

    https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/351333/info

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.