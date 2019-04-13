New path to the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, right, and City Council Member and Historic Preservation Commissioner Michael Mathews install the first batch of the Commemorative Memorial Bricks at the Cottonwood Community Club House Friday. People can buy bricks to be placed in the front of walkway of the club house to raise funds for the ongoing preservation of the facility. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
