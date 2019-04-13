Obituary: Harry Walter Leithead 1925-2019

Harry Walter Leithead, 94, passed away April 5, 2019, at Country Care Assisted Living in Cottonwood, Arizona. Harry was born on Jan. 14, 1925, to Glen Walter Leithead and Mildred Cecil Walston Leithead in Colville, Washington.



When Harry was a junior in High School, he was drafted into the United States Navy and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After his discharge he met and later married Minnie Tuin on May 13, 1946, in Spokane, Washington.

His loving wife Minnie passed away in March 2016, just 2 months before their 70th anniversary. Harry and Minnie were parents to five children; Vicky (Ron) Teeters, Gary (Aileen) Leithead, Roland (Sharon) Leithead, Norman (Cindy) Leithead and Jodi (John) Steuber. Harry chose to serve his Lord and Savior and stayed true to that choice for over 70 years. His children and grandchildren will always remember his faithfulness and seeing him daily reading his Bible.



Harry is survived by his five children, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He is also survived by two sisters; Ruth Thompson and Glenna Masters; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie; parents; step-mother, Blanche Leithead; brother, Carl Robert Leithead; and sister, Sarah Schweichert. Funeral will be Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, Arizona.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a Military Veterans Presentation and funeral service at 11 a.m.

There will be a finger food reception immediately following the service.

Harry and Minnie’s cremains will be interred together at a later date.



Information provided by survivors.