Obituary: Marc Spenner 1958-2019

Marc Spenner (a.k.a. Mark Spenner) was born in Livermore, California, Nov. 3, 1958, and passed April 4, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Marc’s early childhood years were spent in North Carolina. He spent his teenage years in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he made many close friends until he moved to Arizona in 1978 where he spent the remainder of his life.

Marc loved to be outside either riding his motorcycle, flying his model airplanes, or enjoying an off-road adventure in the desert.



His sense of humor was ever present as was his love of animals. He had a special place in his heart for his loving and smart dog, Maggie, who passed several years ago.

Marc will be lovingly remembered by his brother Scott Spenner of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew and niece Walker and Keyah Pexa of Phoenix, Arizona; and his long-time girlfriend Elissa Talley of Cornville, Arizona.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the “In Honor of Marc Spenner” Go Fund Me Campaign. The link to the campaign is gf.me/u/r3rt9a.



Information provided by survivors.

