Cornville’s Old Corral presents sneak peek of new Thunder & Lightnin’ CD

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, the Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

This week features live entertainment on both Friday and Saturday nights.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m.

That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Friday night features a return of the popular grassy Roots-Americana quartet, Thunder & Lightnin’. This show features a sneak preview of their long awaited CD, “Call of the Wild.”

The band will give a live performance of the album’s original tunes in the order they appear on the CD. Door prizes await and the CD’s will be in the house.



As always, expect a tight precise musical presentation, pristine vocals, spot-on harmonies, and lots of fun back-and-forth with the audience. The fun runs from 7-11 p.m.

Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Prescott’s Sky Conwell brings what he calls the premier Johnny Cash tribute band, under the moniker of “99 Years.” This trio covers all the familiar (and not so familiar) works of The Man in Black in a way that equally befits the concert stage as well as venues with dance floors, like The Old Corral.



Sky makes his living solely as an entertainer and is known to be the hardest working and most frequently booked showman perhaps in the state. Conwell’s performances permeate the Prescott Whiskey Row music scene as a solo artist, with “99 Years” and with his rockabilly band “Sky Daddy & The Pop Rocks”.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.