Sister and the Sun to debut ‘Old Sour Diesel’ at Oak Creek Brewery

Sister and the Sun have been spending lots of time at Mudshark Recording Studios over the winter, writing and recording original music for their upcoming debut album. The duo is releasing the first single off their album on April 20th.

The single, Old Sour Diesel, is an acoustic tune with soulful undertones and a rhythmic bluesy backbone that takes the listener on a ride with its driving beat- featuring Rose Sun on the drum kit, and singer/songwriter Emily on vocals and acoustic guitar.

The duo is known for their creative arrangements, dance inspiring beats, and originality- in addition to their eclectic renditions of cover tunes from classic artists like Led Zeppelin and Dylan to more contemporary artists like Adele.

To celebrate the release of their new single, Sister and the Sun are throwing a Single Release Party featuring two other bands at Oak Creek Brewery on Friday, April 19, from 8-11 p.m.

The brewery is located at 2050 Yavapai Drive in Sedona.

The event is free and open to the public.

True to their own genre-bending nature, the band is teaming up with two regional acts equally known for their own unique artistry: Keith Okie & Friends, Soul Reggae Rockers out of Cottonwood, and Lucky Lenny, a Bluegrass/Americana (and occasional Pink Floyd cover band) formed in Flagstaff.

Keith Okie & Friends bill themselves as “Soul Reggae Rockers,” a title that perfectly describes this emerging force on the southwestern music scene. Irresistible dance grooves blend with heart-based lyrics in an outrageously energetic live show that is packing dance floors and venues from Colorado to Mexico.

Their catchy melodic catalog of original tunes (penned by lead singer/guitarist Okie) has audiences singing along with their hook-and-harmony based “songs of life, love, fear, and hope” from the very first hearing – and for days afterward.

Lucky Lenny is a string band based in Flagstaff. Their debut album, “Going Home” features original compositions with influences of folk, bluegrass, Americana, blues, jazz, and country. Lucky Lenny is standard bluegrass outfit (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, dobro, banjo, and upright bass) yet they span many genres and have a fresh take on traditional styles of music. Lucky Lenny placed 2nd in the 2016 Pickin’ in the Pines band contest and bandleader, Shawn Dennehy was a finalist in the 2018 Tucson Folk Festival songwriting contest.

Mudshark Recording Studios, located in an open meadow at the base of the San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff, started out with only a Teac 8-track tape machine, a handful of microphones, a dog, some Beatles records, a small control room and a group of talented friends in 1974 who kept it going for nearly 30 years.

In the fall of 2016, Mudshark was revamped and reopened by David James, a producer and audio engineer with over 20 years of recording and production experience as well as the singer/songwriter for the group Wolf Ram Heart. In 2012, Blurt Magazine described David’s writing and production as “cinematic” and sharing sensibility with “veteran film scorers as diverse as Ry Cooder, Calexico and even director David Lynch.”

On April 20th, Sister and the Sun’s new single will be available for streaming or purchase at digital music stations nationwide, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and Google Music. In addition, the band is releasing an official music video coming out on YouTube the same day. For more information or links to the music, visit their website at sisterandthesun.wordpress.com