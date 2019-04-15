Western Light: What's Going on Here?

With just a glance, it might look like this tree is seen through some sort of cave, roofed with gnarled roots. And is that water below? It looks like a reflection. And, truth be told, it is--but not how you might think. This picture is actually upside down. The large tree you see is reflected in the still waters of Clear Creek; the "roof" of tree roots is a pile of debris left by the recent floods, and the shot bit of tree trunk "reflected" below is actually the real tree, and not a reflection at all. Things are not always as they seem.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.