County P&Z to consider Page Springs Cellars expansion

COTTONWOOD -- The Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider approving an expansion of Page Springs Cellars in Cornville Thursday at the Yavapai County annex building in Cottonwood.

Page Springs Cellars is a vineyard and tasting room offering guided tours and classes. The applicants are requesting expansion of their current wine tasting room to include a full-service restaurant, and increase from 300 to 500 attendees at two concert events per year.

The applicants is also requesting a 1,350 square-foot deck for private events, a massage room, two educational kiosks, an storage shed and two Airstream travel trailers to be used as short-term rentals.

Also on Thursday’s agenda, the commission will consider a use permit to allow a food truck to operate on a property located on the southeastern corner of South Camino Real and East Donner Trail, south of Mingus Union High School in the Cottonwood area.

County P&Z will meet Thursday, April 18 at 9 a.m. at the Yavapai County Annex building.

