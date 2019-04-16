Good things happening at Beaver Creek School

Beaver Creek School’s first, second, fifth and sixth grade students attended the Sedona Symphonic’s presentation of Peter and the Wolf.

The children loved the music – and they were grateful for the opportunity to see the performance.

The third grade class went to Yavapai College to take part in the Curtain Up series, and saw Mary Poppins performed by the college’s students.

The Jr. Basketball end-of-season tournament was a great success. The kids were excited to compete and happy to be recognized for their efforts and growth.

AzMERIT testing is off to a smooth start, students are doing a great job of taking their time on their tests and showing their growth.

The district is working on implementing a new intervention program called Fast Forward it is intended to strengthen our Tier II and Tier III student’s reading abilities.

The NJHS committee has reviewed applications and will be meeting vote on applications this week. New students will be inducted in May.

We had the Attorney General’s Office come in and talk to all of our students about being proactive about the prevention of bullying and prevention of cyber bullying.

County nurses came in and did a puberty talk with our fifth graders and supplied then with some samples personal hygiene products. The class was split up into boys and girls so they are more likely to feel comfortable and ask questions.

Our National Junior Honor Society girls are continuing to work hard to help our students get food in their backpacks from the food pantry.

Country Bank donated $1,500 to our school pantry so that we can buy shelf milk to send home with the cereal.

The Yavapai Apache Nation and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted to donate $5000 towards a new sound system in the gym.

Christ Lutheran Church donated $2,250 toward holiday meat for next December’s Saturday Food Distribution. We are so grateful for their partnership with our community.

--From the administration and staff at Beaver Creek School District